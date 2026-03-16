WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has welcomed a financial package by the British government to support households with home heating oil costs, but says more action is needed.

Heating oil costs have spiked since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran, as the price of crude oil has jumped above $100 (£75) a barrel.

In Scotland, Wales and the North the money will be allocated directly to the devolved governments, "with the expectation that it will be used to support vulnerable households", the government said.

The North will receive £17m, England £27m, Scotland £4.6m and Wales £3.8m.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The £17 million announced to help with energy costs in the North is to be welcomed – but it’s currently unclear whether this will even touch the sides for families unable to heat their home and struggling to pay their energy bills.”

“£17 million is a pittance compared with the profits made by energy companies across Ireland and Britain. Imperialist wars enrich big business and the war industry, while crushing working class communities worldwide.”

The People Before Profit man said there is a clear link between dependency on "unregulated, price-volatile home heating oil and fuel poverty".

"The Executive must work to distribute this money to all households using home heating oil as quickly as possible. But far more must be done by both Westminster and the Stormont to protect struggling households in the longer term. This includes permanent price caps on energy bills, a pollution tax, introducing a meaningful, airtight windfall tax on oil and gas companies and nationalising the energy companies.

"Rolling back on commitments to end fossil fuel exploration in the North Sea is not the answer to this crisis. This illegal war of aggression on Iran has highlighted the instability and unsustainability of our reliance on fossil fuels."