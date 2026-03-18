A NEW dog play area is now open in Ormeau Park in South Belfast providing a safe and welcoming space for dogs and their owners, as Belfast City Council launches a renewed campaign to tackle dog fouling across the city.

The new facility, located near the Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone Complex, features play equipment, a water supply, seating for owners and two separate enclosed areas for small dogs and medium to large dogs. Some of the play features have been creatively upcycled from playground apparatus that was no longer in use, adapted to make them dog-friendly.

The project has been funded through the Concert Social Levy scheme, which reinvests income from major events in parks back into local communities.

The opening of the dedicated dog park forms part of a wider approach to promoting responsible dog ownership, including the Council’s new awareness campaign, Take the Lead – Bag It, Bin It!

As part of a wider approach to tackling the issue, the Council has increased dog warden patrols in hotspot areas, based on feedback from residents to target enforcement where it is most needed.

Councillor Fred Cobain, Chair of the People and Communities Committee, said: “We know the vast majority of dog owners in Belfast are responsible. However, a small minority continue to leave waste behind, which impacts everyone who uses our shared spaces.

“Alongside enforcement and daily cleansing across the city, the Council’s Education and Outreach Team has arranged for new dog fouling awareness messages to be displayed on Street Cleansing vehicles in North Belfast. Cleansing operatives across the city are also wearing 'Ask me for a Dog Poo Bag' badges and can provide dog waste bags to residents who may be caught short while out walking their dog.

“Our ‘Take the Lead – Bag It, Bin It!’ campaign is about collective responsibility. We are investing in cleansing, education and enforcement, and we are reviewing how we deploy our resources. But we also need the public’s support, by reporting issues.”

Dog fouling is an offence and anyone who fails to clean up after their dog can receive an £80 fixed penalty notice, reduced to £50 if paid within 10 days. If the case proceeds to court, offenders could face a fine of up to £1,000. Dog waste can be placed in any public litter bin or in a household black bin.