LISBURN Community Choir is set to perform two special Celtic and Irish music themed concerts as part of St Patrick's Day celebrations.

'Sounds of the Island' will take place on Saturday March 21 at Lisburn Cathedral with performances at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Established in 2013, Lisburn Community Choir has a huge 140 singers within its number.

Choir member Alan Shanley said: "We are delighted to be performing a matinee and evening of very special Celtic and Irish music-themed concerts to celebrate the music of the island the weekend following St Patrick's Day.



"This concert is something completely new for us as a choir, since we have never before performed a Celtic-themed concert to celebrate the incredible music of this great island.



"With a range of well-known contemporary as well as traditional folk songs to ensure there is something for every musical taste and every age, we simply cannot wait to perform these concerts, which will be upbeat and fun, and guaranteed to send everyone home with a smile on their face."

Tickets for both concerts are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/soundoftheisland.