NEW Lord Mayor of Belfast Róis-Máire Donnelly has visited Whiterock Children's Centre on her first official engagement as First Citizen.

Fresh after a five-hour Council meeting after being officially unveiled at City Hall on Monday evening, Róis-Máire was back in her native West Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Whiterock Children's Centre is currently operating from temporary premises at St John's GAC with work well underway to demolish its old building to construct a state-of-the-art facility next door.

Róis-Máire met with children as well as some women taking part in an English language class.

The new Lord Mayor meets service users at the Centre

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, the new Lord Mayor said: "Whiterock Children's Centre was one of the first organisations I started working with when I became a councillor.

"The work that they do is unbelievable. They go above and beyond for their service users, whether it is their childcare facility, family support hub and language classes. At Christmas time, they ensure that no child in the area goes without a present.

"When I was in primary school I used to come here with my mummy for cookery and arts and crafts classes which I absolutely loved.

"I am delighted to come back and visit them on my first engagement in this role.

"I am really excited for their new building and can't wait for it to open."

Deirdre Walsh, Centre Director, added: "Róis-Máire has been a big supporter of Whiterock Children's Centre over the years and we are absolutely delighted she made us her first visit as Lord Mayor.

Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Deirdre Walsh, Whiterock Children's Centre Director

"I have known Róis-Máire since she was in P4 when she came here with her mummy.

"She has worked so hard to get to where she is and I wish her the very best for her year ahead.

"It is amazing for a young woman to take on such an important role and being from the local area makes us all very proud."