COUNCILLOR Henry Cushinan has been appointed as the first Sinn Féin Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Councillor Cushinan was first elected Sinn Féin Councillor in the former Antrim Borough Council in 1985, was re-elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2015 and 2019.

Speaking ahead of taking up his chain of office the former blanket man said: “For over 41 years, I’ve had the privilege of standing with local people, families and communities through decades of change and progress.

"I entered politics during the civil rights era and as a young republican, was imprisoned for my political beliefs. Alongside my comrades in the H-Blocks, I refused to be criminalised.



"When I first entered the council chamber in 1985 I faced hostility and division but I never backed down from the mandate the people gave me. Now as mayor, my focus is simple, to represent everyone, respect every community and support families facing the cost of living crisis. I will be a mayor for all the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

Mr Cushinan is committed to supporting rural communities and preserving cultural heritage in the Dunsilly area, and as the Council's representative on the Lough Neagh Partnership, he actively supports the economic development of Lough Neagh and its surrounding communities.

Speaking at the Council’s Annual Meeting on Monday evening, Councillor Cushinan said: “It is a great privilege to be elected as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. I look forward to engaging with the residents of our Borough, supporting local businesses, and helping our rural communities to thrive.

“Supporting economic development and environmental conservation of Lough Neagh and the surrounding communities will be central to my work as First Citizen of the Borough.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to my colleagues in the Sinn Féin party for their support, and I look forward to working constructively with all parties to deliver positive outcomes for our residents and local businesses."

I was proud to join Henry Cushinan last night as he was installed as the new Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council.



Henry has been a dedicated republican activist for decades, working tirelessly on behalf of his community & standing up for workers & families.



As Méara,… pic.twitter.com/LZLbu82TWh — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) June 2, 2026

Councillor Cushinan also paid tribute to the outgoing Mayor and Deputy Mayor. “I would like to thank Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick and Councillor Julie Gilmour who have shown exemplary commitment during their term in office”.

Councillor Cushinan will serve as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey until May 2027.

The new Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alison Bennington represents the Glengormley Urban District Electoral Area (DEA) and has served as a Councillor from 2019.

Speaking on her appointment, Councillor Bennington added: “I would like to thank my colleagues in the Democratic Unionist Party, I am absolutely delighted to be named as Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

"I look forward to using this role to champion grassroots community work across our Borough, supporting those driving positive change from the ground up. I will also continue to represent the Council through the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) to help build stronger, more connected communities."