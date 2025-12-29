BUSINESSES on the Antrim Road have called for more to be done to tackle flash flooding in the area.

Heavy rainfall in recent months has overwhelmed drainage systems, causing water to spill onto footpaths and enter shop premises.

The flooding occurred when gullies became blocked with fallen leaves, preventing water from draining away quickly enough. As a result, pedestrians faced hazardous conditions and a number of shops experienced water damage.

Sinn Féin representatives in the area have since engaged with Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure to ensure that gullies are cleaned regularly, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, in an effort to minimise the risk of further flooding.

During a recent meeting, local business owners raised concerns about the need for quicker reaction times when flash flooding occurs. They called for continued improvements in coordination between Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure to better manage flooding incidents.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tomás Ó Néill said: “Businesses have been affected by the recent flooding and with weather warnings becoming more frequent it is important for us to work together with local businesses and agencies to alleviate the issues they face.

"Flooding can cause huge issues for our local traders and we have supported them today in raising their concerns with the Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council.

"I am confident working together we can improve response times and ongoing maintenance to make a real difference for traders, shoppers and pedestrians here on the Antrim Road.”