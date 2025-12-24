GAELS against Genocide in Gaza are calling on people to join them on Christmas morning for a Palestine solidarity vigil.

Taking place at 11am at Belfast City Hall, the vigil will remember the 70,000 Palestinians murdered over this past 26 months by the Israeli Occupation Forces and to show solidarity with the pro-Palestine hunger strikers who are imprisoned in English jails.

Michael Doherty from Gaels against Genocide in Gaza said: "Whilst we are sitting down on Christmas Day to spend time with our loved ones, we should remember the current plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are freezing in tents as thin as a sheet of paper

"Thousands of Palestinian children with amputated limbs are hobbling on crutches to seek education in tents in the rubble of their schools.

"Hundreds of pregnant mothers are giving birth in flooded tents whilst Mobile Maternity Units are waiting at the Egyptian border to be allowed by the Israelis in to Gaza to provide medical care to expectant mothers and new born infants.

"Please join us at the front of Belfast City Hall at 11am on Christmas morning."