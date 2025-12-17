THE family of West Belfast schoolboy Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who have tirelessly led a campaign for organ donation, have thanked the police after their son's stolen wheelchair was returned to them this evening.

This morning the Ballymurphy family revealed that their car – a silver Skoda Kodiaq – had been stolen from outside their home with Christmas presents and Dáithí's wheelchair inside.

"We won’t let this ruin the magic for Dáithí, but it’s hard not to feel that something really special has been taken from us," they said in a social media post this morning.

Dáithí has been waiting on a new heart since 2018 and needs the wheelchair to get about.

This afternoon police recovered the car in West Belfast, making three arrests.

On the family's Donate4Dáithí Facebook page this evening the family posted a photo of Dáithí sitting in he wheelchair, smiling with his thumbs up, with the message: "Thank you to the PSNI, who knocked the door a wee while ago, and returned these set of wheels for the big man.

"Our community have wrapped their arms around us. Thank you."