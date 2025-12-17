A WEST Belfast woman who tragically died in a house fire will be remembered as the "most beautiful soul."

Dearbhla Murray, who was in her 40s, tragically lost her life following a blaze at her family home in the Areema Drive area of Dunmurry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dearbhla was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of firefighters who tackled the blaze. Her husband, aged in his 50s, and two of their children, aged 19 and 11, were rushed to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Tributes have poured in for Dearbhla on social media.

Katrina Flynn said: “Dearbhla was my best friend in school. The most beautiful soul. Thinking of her husband and beautiful girls.”

Friend Caitlin Faloon said Dearbhla was “such a soft soul”, adding: “My heart is with your family during this terrible time.”

An online fundraiser for Dearbhla’s family has raised over £12,000. You can donate here.

Aisling Harper, who set up the appeal, stated: "This devastating incident resulted in the loss of their mummy and wife as well as all of their belongings, clothes, and valuables, leaving the family with nothing.

Floral tributes outside the house in Areema

"Their daddy is currently receiving treatment in hospital, and as he will need time to process and deal with this heartbreaking situation, this fundraiser aims to provide some financial support to help cover basic necessities.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly sad and difficult time."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said their “thoughts and sympathies” were with the victim’s family, and urged householders to take steps to ensure fire safety over the festive period.