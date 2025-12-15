A SPECIAL festive performance by St Clare’s Primary School Choir will be aired on BBC Newsline tonight.

The Cupar Street school is one of five schools across the North to be chosen for BBC Newsline's annual showcase of carols this year.

Filmed in Clonard Monastery, the choir will sing 'Silent Night at Thy Birth'.

Principal Brendan Birt said: "Our choir were delighted to be invited to take part in the BBC Newsline carols this year.

"This special event was added to an already busy schedule of performances, which included visits to the RVH, Fostering Network NI, a local care home and a pensioners’ dinner.

"Under the guidance of Mrs Mairead McAvoy and Mrs Catherine McClean, the boys and girls rehearsed tirelessly, and their hard work truly paid off with a fantastic performance recorded live in the beautiful setting of Clonard Monastery. The venue added an extra touch of magic to the occasion.

"A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this memorable Christmas experience possible for our wonderful pupils – something they will cherish for years to come.

"We’ve seen some clips already, but we’re really looking forward to watching the full performance on BBC Newsline tonight."

The performance will be screened on BBC Newsline on Monday, December 15 at 6.30pm on BBC One NI.