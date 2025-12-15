LENADOON Community Forum has hosted a hugely successful winter health information morning in the Glen Community Centre.

More than 100 local residents came along to find out about the wide range of support services available in the community.

A diverse mix of health providers, community services, warmer homes initiatives and welfare benefits advisers attended offering guidance and answering questions throughout the morning. Many service representatives said they were kept busy due to the strong turnout and the high level of interest from residents.

Teresa Hyland from the Tuesday Club praised the event, saying it plays an important role in getting “vital, lifesaving information into the heart of the community".

She added that several important referrals were made on the day, highlighting how valuable and appreciated the event was for those who attended.

Belfast City Council representatives were also on hand, sharing advice on domestic waste management, explaining what can and can’t be recycled, and helping people understand how to request a replacement bin or change bin sizes. They noted the event was once again very well supported and extremely busy.

Paddy O’Donnell from Lenadoon Community Forum thanked all the groups and individuals who contributed to the day’s success, especially given how close it is to Christmas when everyone’s schedules are full.

Paddy also thanked APEX Housings Community Fund for providing the support for this event.