BLESSED Trinity College in North Belfast is through to the final stage of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge, delivered in partnership with the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, provides a practical learning pathway for teenagers interested in the world of agriculture and food production. There are significant financial rewards for those that reach the final and sell their finished animals to ABP as well as a cheque for £1,000 for the overall winning school.

The judges praised the creativity and enthusiasm shown by all 39 school teams who competed for a place in the 2026 finalist programme.

Blessed Trinity is represented by Callum O’Neill, Hayleigh Hayles, Brooke Devlin and Deaglan McFarlane. They plan to use their urban setting as a platform to strengthen consumer understanding of the farm-to-fork journey. They want to help their North Belfast community better understand how local Angus beef is produced, responding to growing consumer interest in traceability, sustainability and food provenance.

Over the coming year they will be competing against teams from Ballymena Academy, St. Patrick’s College, Dungannon and St Patrick’s High School, Keady.

Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland George Mullan said: “The calibre of entries this year was outstanding. The challenge encourages teenagers to engage with real issues facing our industry.

"With a blend of rural and urban teams in the final stage, with and without family farming backgrounds, we are looking forward to how these schools not only make the most of the challenge but also how they share their different perspectives and get to know each other when they join us for training and our study trip.”