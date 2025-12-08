The death has taken place of veteran republican Ronnie McCartney who spent almost two decades in English jails and, at the time of his release in April 1995, was described as "the longest-serving (republican) prisoner".

Arrested in Castlederg, Co Tryone in 1975 and flown to London to face trial for IRA attacks in three English cities, the West Belfast man was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences.

He spent a total of five years in solitary confinement for protesting the severe prison conditions imposed on republican prisoners and was 'ghosted' repeatedly — moved without notice — from jail to jail. He attempted to escape from Wormwood Scrubs in 1977 but was apprehended in the prison yard. He took a leadership role in a series of prison protests, including the Gartree riot of 1978 and the subsequent rooftop protest there. He took part in a further rooftop protest in Wormwood Scrubs in 1980.

From 1982, when a ban on access to educational amenities was reversed, Ronnie launched himself into studies with the Open University, ending up with first class honours and going on to complete an Advanced Diploma in Criminology.

COMMUNITY ACTIVIST: Ronnie McCartney (right) at opening of Beechmount Community House with Danny Murphy, Teresa Burt and Mary Kennedy

In 1991, he was given a 'temporary transfer' back to Maghaberry Jail where he successfully challenged his 25 year 'tariff' - the period the British said he must spend in jail.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News in 1995, Ronnie recalled the day of the IRA ceasefire in 1994. "Everything happened on one day, August 11 1994. I was told that I had a permanent transfer, that I was to be allowed out on parole the next day an that my sentence was to be reviewed by the Northern Ireland Life Review Board in October '94. They subsequently granted me a provisional release date of September 1995." He said he had no regrets about his 20-year imprisonment. "It was unfortunate that there was no other way for republicans to achieve their objectives. But if people slam doors in your face, then you have no choice.

A self-described optimist, Ronnie went on to work with cross-community and ex-prisoner organisations on his release and also studied for a period at Queen's University.

Ronnie passed away on 1 December at the RVH surrounded by family and close friends. He is survived by his wife Anne Marie and the wider McCartney family. Funeral mass will take place in St Peter's Cathedral tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am, followed by cremation at Roselawn.

CONAMARA VISIT: Ronnie McCartney in jovial mood on a recent trip to Clifden, Co Galway

In a Facebook post, the Beechmount '81 Hunger Strike Commemoration Committee paid tribute to Ronnie as "a steadfast figure within the republican movement". Despite severe hardships in English prisons, "his resolve never wavered" the Committee said. "Ronnie McCartney stood firmly by the cause he believe in throughout his life."