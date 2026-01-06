WINTRY weather is continuing to impact on Tuesday with a number of schools still closed and disruption to public transport.

A yellow warning for ice remains until 10am. While most roads in the city are moving freely residents are complaining that footpaths remain icy.

In West Belfast, St Paul's Primary and Nursery School in Beechmount is closed on Tuesday.

In a statement the school said: "The school and nursery grounds are inaccessible due to the snow fall over the weekend. We are working to resolve this situation and will keep you updated."

Other schools closed in Belfast include:

Ligoniel Primary School and Nursery Unit

Ballysillan Primary School

Fane Street Primary School

Harmony Primary School

Meanwhile, bus services impacted by the weather conditions include the Metro service in West Belfast to Blackrock and Lagmore View.

Flights to and from Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Airport and City of Derry Airport are scheduled to go ahead.