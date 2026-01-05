A NUMBER of schools in Belfast have been forced to close on Monday morning due to snow and ice.

The Met Office says snow showers will gradually ease on Monday with the weather warning coming to an end at midday.

Frost and ice will return on Monday evening.

In West Belfast, Holy Evangelists Primary School in Twinbrook was forced to school.

In North Belfast, the following schools have been forced to close:

Carr's Glen Primary School, Oldpark Road

Ligoniel Primary School and Nursery Unit, Ligoniel Road

Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park

Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road

Blessed Trinity College, Antrim Road

Cedar Lodge Special School, Lansdowne Park North

Deanby Centre Special School, Deanby Gardens

In South Belfast, Fane Street Primary School, Wheatfield Primary School and Donegall Road Primary School are also closed.

Translink is warning of delays to all routes, with some services operating on main roads only.

The PSNI has urged motorists to take extra care on the roads, especially in areas which may not have been gritted due to wintry conditions.

"Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off on your journey, and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead," they said.