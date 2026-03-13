A NEW pledge calling on political leaders to commit to supporting universal free school meals was launched at Coláiste Feirste on Thursday.

The school is partnering with the North’s largest trade union, UNISON, to mark International School Meals Day, and acalled on elected reps to introduce nutritious, free school meals for all pupils.

The event brought together school staff, pupils and trade union representatives for a panel discussion celebrating the importance of school meals and the vital contribution made by school catering staff who make high-quality school food possible.

The event was organised after Year 13 pupils Cara Ní Bhroin and Sarah Chéitinn started a petition at the school calling for free school meals for all pupils after it was announced in January that the price of school meals would increase for the first time since 2017.

It coincided with International School Meals Day which is marked each year to promote the benefits of nutritious school food and to recognise the role it plays in supporting children, families and school communities.

Speaking on a panel discussion, Coláiste Feirste pupil Rosie Tully said: "We are asking the Education Authority to reconsider their decision to increase the price of school meals.

Political reps added their voice to the campaign

"This decision has hit families hard. Parents are struggling to make ends meat while trying to ensure their children are well fed and ready to learn.

"School should be an environment where pupils have access to food and water which are basic necessities for our growth and educational performance.

"Research has shown that the adequate nutrition is crucial not only for physical health, but for mental performance and concentration. Our ability to focus in class should not be affected by financial constraints."

Coláiste Feirste Principal Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna said: “The provision of universal free school meals would be transformative.

Coláiste Feirste Principal Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna

“Nearly 50 per cent of our pupils currently avail of free school meals, but we know that many more children in need narrowly miss out on entitlement. The negative impact this has on their wellbeing and school experience is significant.

“Not only would nutritious free school meals help address the impact of poverty felt by many families; all studies suggest that they reduce social stigma and improve educational outcomes.

“This event will hopefully kickstart a genuine conversation about the practical steps that can be taken to tackle hunger, reduce food poverty, and improve the educational experience of many children.”