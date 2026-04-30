AN Ardoyne man has joined the latest attempt that is aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade of Gaza, and deliver humanitarian aid.

Fra Hughes is part of the 'Global Sumud Flotilla 2026 Spring Mission' which departed from Sicily, Italy. The convoy of up of 65 vessels left the port of Augusta on Sunday.

Last October, the Global Sumud Flotilla mission was intercepted by Israeli authorities and failed to reach the Strip with hundreds of pro-Palestine activists detained and deported, most notably the environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg. Fra Hughes witnessed an Israeli drone attack on his boat whilst sailing just off the Greek island of Crete.

Not to be deterred, Fra has joined the latest attempt to break the blockade.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News from his boat on Monday, Fra explained: "This is part of another Flotilla to try and break the siege.

"Last year, we had around 40 boats. This time we are hoping to have between 80-90 boats by the time we enter the orange zone which is 150 neautical miles from Gaza.

"This isn't symbolic or performative. This is direct action. Everything we are doing complies with maritime international law. Anybody who stops us is breaking that law.

"These are people from around the world continuing to try and break the siege in order to bring some sort of relief to the people of Gaza.

"Governments have failed miserably to protect people from genocide. If we don't succeed we will keep trying. Any movement for societal change is important.

"We want to remind people that there is no ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank. People are still being killed daily.

"We are taking it day by day. We all know what happened last year with the boat getting attacked.

"It is tough. There are seven people on the boat and we are all doing shifts. It is tiring and hard work but it is nothing compared to what the people of Gaza are going through and they are always our motivation."