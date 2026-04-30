UPPER Springfield Development Trust has marked Kinship Carer Week — a dedicated time to recognise, celebrate and support the incredible contribution of family carers within our communities.

Kinship carers are family members or close friends who step in to care for children when their parents are unable to do so, often providing vital stability, love and security during challenging times. In the Upper Springfield and Whiterock area, this support is strengthened through a dedicated Kinship Link Worker funded by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Working directly with families who have children in kinship care, the Kinship Link Worker plays an essential role in supporting households, connecting families to important services, and helping to create stability within the family home. The initiative has proven highly successful in the local community, and because of this positive impact, plans are now underway to expand the project across Belfast, including North Belfast, Shankill and the Greater Falls.

As part of this year’s Kinship Carer Week celebrations, a special coffee morning and art therapy workshop hosted by Emma Byrne was held at the Upper Springfield Development Trust.

The event welcomed kinship carers, families with children in kinship care, those wishing to support kinship carers, and anyone seeking more information about kinship care.

Lauren McCann from Upper Springfield Development Trust said: "The gathering provided an inclusive and supportive space where attendees could connect with others, access helpful information, and take part in creative art therapy activities designed to promote wellbeing and reflection. Most importantly, it offered an opportunity to honour the dedication of kinship carers and acknowledge the essential role they play in keeping families together.

"The event highlighted the strength of community support in Upper Springfield and Whiterock and reinforced the importance of continuing to invest in services that empower kinship families. As this successful project expands across Belfast, more families will benefit from the support, guidance and connection that kinship services provide."