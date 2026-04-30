SUCH has been the level of interest in Best of the West 2026, you will need to wait an extra week to find out this year's nominees.

Our team are busy working through and counting nominations to come up with this year's shortlist for each category – and this will be published in next week's paper.

Voting will then open to readers who can put their mark against their favourite in each category as the competition really heats up.

In the meantime, SAG Credit Union is delighted to be involved in Best of the West once again as a proud sponsor.

With offices in Andersonstown and Stewartstown Road (formerly Link Credit Union), SAG Credit Union is synonymous with West Belfast. It has been part of the community for over 60 years and has helped generations of families achieve their financial goals.

Sheena Joyce, Chief Executive of SAG Credit Union, said: “Supporting local businesses and community champions in West Belfast is at the heart of what SAG Credit Union does.

"The Best of the West awards are an important opportunity for us to recognise their contribution and to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses, community groups and the people who make West Belfast such a strong and vibrant place.”

The Best of the West finalists will be celebrated at a gala evening in the Devenish on June 5.