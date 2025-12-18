PEOPLE Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins has called for a Special Council Meeting at Belfast City Hall to garner support for the pro-Palestinian remand prisoners in Britain who are currently on hunger-strike.

Six of the eight prisoners have been refusing food for between 40 and 47 days and their health is deteriorating.

Councillor Michael Collins said the situation is reaching a "critical stage" for the prisoners.

“The intention of this is for Council to take a decision to apply pressure on the British government to intervene and accede to the demands of the hunger strikers.

“Dropping the charges against these activists would ensure no lives are lost. The British government has the power to do this in an instant.

“The proscription of Palestine Action itself is a cynical political move by the British Government to try to criminalise and silence the Palestine solidarity movement. It will not work.”

The Colin councillor said the only thing the eight remand prisoners are guilty of "is taking action to prevent genocide".

"They should be immediately released and all charges against them dropped.”

He added: “We need seven councillors to support the call for a special meeting of Belfast City Council for it to go ahead. We call on members of the public to email their local councillors to insist they support this call.”