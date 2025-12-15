IRISH language rap group Kneecap will feature on the shirt of Dublin football club Bohemian FC in a move designed to raise funds to build a community music studio in the occupied West Bank.

The oldest League of Ireland club will have the Kneecap logo on their new 2026 away jersey, with 30 per cent of profits going to ACLAÍ Palestine to build a community music studio at the Lajee Centre in the occupied West Bank.

The one-off jersey, designed by the members of Kneecap in conjunction with Bohemian FC designers, pays homage to "the unbreakable bond" between the Irish and Palestinian people.

The white shirt body is patterned with a Kufiyah design that is decorated with interwoven Irish and Palestine flags. The crest is in the Irish language. The letters C.E.A.R.T.A (Rights) from the track of the same name adorn the inside neck tape. The collar and cuff are woven with orange, green and red – the standout colours from the Irish and Palestinian flags. On each sleeve are three stitched stripes of the same colours, an embroidered hem tag features a Palestinian and Irish graffiti-style flag with the words Dluthpháirtíocht/Solidarity.

The exclusive shirt will be available first at Dalymount Park on December 16/17 from 1pm to 7pm each day and any remaining shirts will go online at midday on December 18 for shipping before Christmas. Demand is expected to be very high as the rush for Christmas presents enters its busiest period.

Daniel Lambert, Chief Commercial Officer Bohemian Football Club, said: “We are delighted to unveil this jersey following lots of work over the past few months with Kneecap and with ACLAÍ Palestine.

"The rise of the band to now become a recognisable name across the world playing to sold-out arenas and festival headliners has been spectacular. Even more impressive is to see them continuously highlight and speak about Palestine to bigger and bigger crowds and be unrelenting in their moral convictions.

"To have also done this in the Irish language and whilst advocating for the rights of oppressed people across the world is an inspiration to so many people. That we can raise further significant funds to assist the people of Palestine, this time on the preservation and celebration of culture, once again shows the power of sports and music when combined. ACLAÍ Palestine were one of our three partners on funds raised from our game against the Palestinian women’s team in May 2024, their first time playing in Europe, to improve their services at their community gym.”

Naoise Ó Cairealláin of Kneecap said: “There’s few sporting clubs in this world who continue to stand strong and unyielding against oppression and in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"Bohemian FC is one of them and being a small part of this club with signage at Dalymount Park and attending some games has been an honour for us in Kneecap. We will always stand with them and to do so whilst helping to create a space where Palestinian artists can hopefully flourish is special.

"We want to help spread the music created at the new studio space as much as we can and platform these artists.”

Ainle Ó Cairealláin, Founder and Director ACLAÍ Palestine, said: “Kneecap and Bohemian FC have been a great support to ACLAÍ Palestine over the years and their efforts have had a tangible positive impact on the ground in Palestine, both in the Aida refugee camp with our community gym, and in Gaza through our Food and Play project.

"The release of this jersey will create opportunities in the Aida refugee camp for young people to learn about music production and create a space for practising and recording music, as well as providing an invaluable resource for the community in the camp. This project is a symbol of solidarity between Ireland and Palestine, and serves to overcome the isolation that is forced upon Palestinians by the ongoing violence and oppression of the occupation and the indifference of Western governments and many media outlets.

"We hope that the bridge built with the release of this jersey will be the beginning of an enduring relationship and that will result in deep connections between Irish and Palestinian artists that might one day share a stage together.”