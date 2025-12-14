A MAN has been arrested following a road traffic collision in North Belfast this morning.

Police say that the New Lodge Road has now fully reopened following the collision in which a pedestrian was injured.

Inspector McAlea said: “We received a report at approximately 1am of a collision involving a car and pedestrian at the junction of the Antrim Road.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was transported onward to hospital for treatment to a head and facial injury, which are not deemed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A 22-year-old man, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving. He remains in custody at this time as our enquiries continue.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 78 14/12/25.”