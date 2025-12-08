THE security alert in North Belfast has now ended.

Inspector McAlea said: "Following a security alert on the evening of Sunday, December 7, a second object was located in the Havana Court area at around 10:15am on Monday morning, December 8.

“Our officers attended, alongside ammunition technical officers (ATO). The item has been removed for further examination.

"A number of people evacuated from their homes have been able to return and we thank them for their patience and co-operation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1519 07/12/25.

Earlier SDLP North Belfast Councillor Carl Whyte condemned those behind the security alert.

"This was a frightening and utterly reckless incident in the middle of a residential street. I want to thank the emergency services for their swift and professional response. There is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour in our community, it's completely unacceptable.

"People in North Belfast are focused on building safer, stronger communities. Those behind this attack clearly have no interest in that. I would urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the police. People here deserve better than this."