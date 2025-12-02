LOYALISTS have called for a protest at Belfast City Hall this evening after the Palestine flag was erected on the civic building.

On Monday night Belfast City Council narrowly passed a motion to flay the flag on Tuesday to mark the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine. It had originally been planned to fly on Saturday but was delayed due to Belfast City Council seeking legal advice.

A legal challenge to last night's decision is underway at Belfast High Court.

In a post on social media this afternoon, loyalists are being encouraged to attend a protest outside City Hall at 6pm this evening.

"Calling all right thinking citizens of this Christian country," the anonymous post states.

Police at Belfast Christmas market on Tuesday in the grounds of City Hall

"The flag of a terrorist country controlled by a terrorist organisation who murder, rape and harmed all those that are not of their belief must not fly unopposed at Belfast City Hall.

"The people of our Christian country call on all the people to oppose this decision urgently. We call upon the Orange Orders, the churches, the Protestant coalitions, the Loyalist Communities Council, Unionist parties, Unionist groups, and people of right-thinking influence.

"We, the people, urgently ask everyone to gather on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 6 pm at Belfast City Hall.

"With communications already taking place, local trade and retailers in the Belfast City Hall area will definitely feel the effect of this call, but this is now beyond our control.

"All areas are welcome to parade in from their local districts, supported by local residents, and to meet together at 6 pm as one unified people.

"The stand must be loud, the cry must be louder, and the action must be defiant!

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."