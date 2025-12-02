JEWS for Palestine Ireland have welcomed the decision to fly the Palestine flag over Belfast City Hall on Tuesday.

Belfast City Council narrowly passed a delayed motion on Monday night by Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy to fly the flag to mark the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine.

In a statement, Sue Pentel, Joelle Hartley and Aisling McGeown from Jews for Palestine Ireland said: "We write on behalf of Jews for Palestine Ireland to welcome the decision to fly the Palestine flag over Belfast City Hall.

"A growing number of Jewish people in this city are shocked and horrified at the genocide inflicted by the Israeli government on the Palestinian people. It is particularly important that Jewish people, all affected by the horrors of past persecution and the holocaust, take a stand against this present injustice.

"Supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, and the flying of their flag, is not antisemitic. Jewish history and tradition demand that we speak out against apartheid and genocide.

"To equate opposition to the Israeli government and support for Palestine with antisemitism is putting all Jewish people in danger as it makes us all responsible for the war crimes carried out by Israel.

"It is possible to stand for justice for Palestine and oppose antisemitism and all forms of racism.

"Antisemitism is real and the rise of racism against all minorities must be opposed by all in Belfast. It is important to acknowledge the rise in antisemitism as well as other forms of racism, and we particularly note the demonisation of Islam and the rise of Islamophobia. As reflected in an Interfaith gathering this week, including Christians of all denominations, Jewish and Muslim representatives, it is only when we stand together can we challenge the ignorance and hatred that is behind the rise in racism fostered by far-right groups.

"We congratulate councillors for their support for Palestine. This is not a green and orange issue, this is not a religious issue, it is an issue for humanity.

"This decision strengthens our collective commitment to equality and dignity for all."

The Belfast branch of the Ireland‑Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) also welcomed the decision by Belfast City Council to fly the Palestinian flag at City Hall.

"This outcome affirms Belfast’s proud tradition of international solidarity. Just as our city opposed slavery and later supported the global movement against apartheid in South Africa, today it stands with the Palestinian people in their struggle for justice and human rights," a spokesperson said.