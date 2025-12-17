POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Ardoyne in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they received a report at around 2am that a man had been stabbed in the hand in the Ardoyne Avenue area.

Detective Sergeant McGearty said: "Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“We’re aware that numerous members of the public were present at the time and likely witnessed the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would subsequently appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who might have any information which could assist us, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to call 101, quoting reference number 168 of 14/12/25.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”