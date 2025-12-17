POLICE have made three arrests following the report of a car being stolen in West Belfast.

Shortly after 9am a vehicle was stolen from a property in Whitecliff Crescent in Ballymurphy. A further report came in around 12:00pm of a suspicious vehicle in the Falls Road area, on police attendance it was noted to be the stolen vehicle.

In an attempt to stop it, two police vehicles and a car belonging to a member of the public were damaged. Footage of the incident circulated on social media.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and a number of driving related offences.

A 35-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They all remain in custody at this time.