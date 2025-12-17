THE annual Black Santa appeal has started with the Dean of Belfast taking to the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral to raise funds to support local and international charities.

Running until Christmas Eve, the Very Reverend Dean Stephen Forde will split his time collecting between the front of the cathedral and at Exchange Street West, opposite St Anne’s Square.

Dean Stephen said: "For my eighth year as Belfast’s Black Santa, I look forward to raising much-needed funds to support local charities across our province for the wonderful and life changing work which they each do.

"It was 49 years ago when Dean Sammy Crooks held the first Cathedral Sitout in 1976. This year, I know that once more the people of Belfast and far beyond will take this appeal to their hearts and you will be as generous as ever."

"In 2024 I was overwhelmed that we were able to raise over £210,000 which was distributed to 106 local charities, each with a registered income of less that £250,000. These are the smaller charities, which do not have their own fund raising departments, but which each offer incredible support to their own local communities.

"And as in each of the past 49 years, we also made our single overseas donation to support the incredible work of Christian Aid, who in 2025 have celebrated their 80th anniversary year. In September of this year I had the opportunity to visit Kenya and Burundi in East Africa with the CEO and Chair of Christian Aid Ireland to see for myself how your donations make a life changing difference to communities who experience extreme poverty, and the consequences of brutal civil war."

He added: "I hope that, despite the continued economic difficulties which we all face, the generosity of individuals, companies and organisations will mean that we can exceed the amazing total of £210,000 raised in 2024.

"So for whatever donation you can make, large or small, on behalf of myself and every one of the charities you will be supporting, thank you!"