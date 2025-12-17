SUMMARIES of information into the 1994 sectarian murder of West Belfast man Paul ‘Topper’ Thompson will not be released after the Secretary of State won a UK Supreme Court case.

Paul Thompson (25), was shot dead by the UDA in Springfield Park on 27 April 1994. A loyalist gunman fired through a hole which had been cut into an interface security fence, hitting him as he sat in the passenger's seat of a taxi. The family have always suspected collusion in the killing as the RUC had been alerted earlier in the day to the breach in the 'peace wall'.

The appeal follows earlier rulings by the Northern Ireland High Court and Court of Appeal in favour of disclosure.

Coroner Louisa Fee had planned to disclose "gists", or summaries of intelligence at his inquest in March 2024. However, this was challenged by the British government.

On Wednesday morning the Supreme Court found six errors in the coroner's decision.

The judgement stated: "The Supreme Court holds that the balance of the public interest clearly lies against disclosure of the two gists."

The landmark case raises critical questions about the ‘Neither Confirm Nor Deny’ (NCND) policy used by the British Government to prevent disclosure of information on national security grounds. CAJ, Amnesty International and Relatives for Justice (RFJ) have said that NCND is often used to conceal state culpability in human rights violations.

Gráinne Teggart, Northern Ireland Deputy Director of Amnesty International UK, said: "Today is a grim day for truth. National security cannot be a blank cheque to conceal state wrongdoing or human rights violations."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the ruling effectively gives the British Secretary of State a veto over inquests and any potential new investigations for families.



“Today’s ruling is extremely disappointing and indeed concerning for the Thompson family and all families campaigning for truth and justice," he said.



“The Thompson family have been campaigning over three decades showing incredible strength in the face of obstruction by the British state and their ongoing refusal to grant even a basic level of justice to victims’ families.



“This case is yet another example of the contempt shown by the British government towards families seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones.

“Today’s ruling effectively hands full power to the British Secretary of State, giving them a veto over inquests and any potential new investigations for families. This is shameful.



“I will stand with the Thompson family as they continue their brave fight to uncover the truth about Paul’s murder.

“We need a legacy process that commands the confidence of victims’ families and is rooted in the principles agreed at Stormont House — not one based on cover-up and denial.”