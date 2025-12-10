RECYCLING items were left uncollected from a shared living complex in North Belfast for nine weeks.

The issue at Linen Lofts in Flax Street in Ardoyne has left residents kicking up a stink.

The complex has a building inside on the ground floor with bins for both standard rubbish and recycling. However, the room is now piled high with recycling items, which have not been collected by Bryson Recycling since October 1.

Ciara Hawkins, who works maintaining the building said the situation with the waste is getting worse.

"Recycling was last collected by Bryson on October 1. It is meant to be collected every Wednesday," she explained.

"You can't speak directly to Bryson but it has been reported to Belfast City Council. The room is filling up. It is almost to the ceiling. I can barely get in to get the normal rubbish away.

"People in the flats are doing what they have to do which is recycle but it is up to Bryson to take it away.

"As we get closer to Christmas there will be more and more stuff with people getting presents delivered. There will be more cardboard and packaging but there will be nowhere to put it.

"The issue for me is that this room is inside the building. It could become a health hazard."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “We apologise to any residents affected by missed recycling collections at Linen Loft apartments in Ardoyne.

“Bryson Recycling collect recyclables here on our behalf and these items have now been removed. We are also liaising with Bryson Recycling with a view to improving recycling collection services.

“Any further missed collections can be reported online at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/report or by calling 028 9027 0230.”