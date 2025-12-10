AN acclaimed visual artist is set to launch her new exhibition in Belfast this week.

Shahrukh Asad is a Pakistani UK-based multidisciplinary visual artist, currently living in Belfast.

Her new solo exhibition, 'After the Image' will be launched on Wednesday at 2 Royal Avenue from 4-6pm by Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Doherty.

Admission is free, and all visitors, art lovers, students, and collectors are warmly invited.

Running until December 22, the exhibition invites visitors to experience Shahrukh’s latest collection of expressive and thoughtful works. This exhibition brings together a series of paintings rooted in emotional exploration, abstract expression, and a deep engagement with the inner self.

Each piece reflects the artist’s evolving journey and her contemplation of what remains “after” an image — the memory, the emotion, the energy, and the quiet residue of experience.

The collection highlights Shahrukh’s interest in abstraction, spirituality, and the layered nuances of human experience, offering audiences a visually immersive and introspective encounter.

Shahrukh Asad is a contemporary visual artist whose work blends abstraction, emotional resonance, and reflective storytelling. Her practice is shaped by fine art training and years of personal exploration, creating a visual language that is expressive, contemplative, and deeply connected to lived experience.

Curated Frame Art Gallery said: “Shahrukh’s work offers a sincerity and depth that draws viewers in.

"After the Image opens a space for reflection, stillness, and emotional connection. We are proud to present this exhibition at 2 Royal Avenue.”

The exhibition has been curated by Lise McGreevy and co-curated by FS KarachiWala.