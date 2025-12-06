A POLEGLASS grandmother has turned her passion for crafting into a heart-warming act of generosity.

Delores Nelson (69), has spent the past year crocheting more than 150 teddy bears to sell at a local Christmas market – all to raise money for the specialist provisions unit at the school her youngest granddaughter Evie attends – St Mary's on the Hill Primary School in Glengormley.

The cause is deeply personal to Delores whose granddaughter Evie has autism and receives support from the unit. Wanting to give something back she set herself a year-long mission – crocheting as many bears as possible to help raise funds for the place that supports Evie every day.

But with 12 grandchildren, her biggest challenge wasn’t the crocheting itself, it was keeping the bears away from eager little hands.

“Every time I made a new one, one of the 12 wanted it,” Delores said. “I had to hide them around the house so I’d still have some left for the market!”

Grandson Joshua said: “I am beyond proud of my nanny and what she’s done. Every time I show someone a picture, they ask to place orders for bears, baby blankets, everything.

"I have to admit I’ve a few sitting on my bed that were definitely suppose to be at the market but as the eldest grandchild, nanny never says no to me! She’s the heart and soul of our family – she is just amazing.”

Crocheting is far from a new hobby for Delores. For over two decades, she has lovingly made every one of her grandchildren’s christening shawls, a tradition that began 22 years ago. Now, she has even started crocheting and storing shawls for the great-grandchildren to come one day.

Delores attended the Rossa Christmas Market at Bunscoil Phobal Feriste at the weekend with her daughter Laura, where her stall quickly became one of the most popular of the day. By the end of the event she had sold nearly every item, raising over £750 for the school’s specialist unit.

The donation will go directly towards resources and support for children like Evie, making the achievement all the more meaningful for the family.

“It’s a cause incredibly close to my heart,” Delores added. “If my time and my stitches can help even a little, then every bear was worth making.”