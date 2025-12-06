THE festive season gets underway in Hannahstown this weekend as the local community association hosts its much-loved Christmas Market at Lámh Dhearg.

It will take place this Sunday from 1pm at Lámh Dhearg CLG. Entry and parking are both free, making it an accessible and enjoyable day out for everyone.

Now celebrating its fifth year, this family-friendly event has become one of the most popular Christmas events in the west of the city.

This year’s Christmas Market promises something for everyone. Local traders will be offering a wide range of festive products and handmade crafts, perfect for those on the hunt for unique gifts. Among the new attractions, the Belfast Soft Play bus will provide a fun-filled experience for children, alongside a range of new amusements catering to youngsters of all ages.

In addition, the GAA swap shop encourages attendees to bring along their preloved sports gear to exchange for other second-hand items, promoting a spirit of sustainability and community sharing.

A highlight of the event, the nostalgic Big Rickety Wheel Bazaar, makes a welcome return. This year, the prize list is more impressive than ever, with over 100 prizes up for grabs including a television, a high-end bicycle, a virtual reality console, Apple products, home appliances, hundreds of pounds in vouchers, toys, Christmas hampers and much more.

New for this year, the clubrooms will host a live performance by a special guest, the hugely talented John Rafferty, following the annual Christmas tree switch-on.

No Christmas Market would be complete without a visit from Santa and his reindeer, who will be on hand to greet children who are hoping for a visit from him this Christmas Eve.

Mark Mulholland from the Hannahstown Community Association expressed his hopes for a record turnout, emphasising the loyal support from the community in Hannahstown and inviting families from across the West and beyond to join in the festivities.

"Being just outside the city, it means avoiding heavy traffic, with free on-site parking at Páirc Lámh Dhearg, our generous partner," he said. "Come along and bring the family for a day of festive fun.

"The continued success of the Hannahstown Christmas Market would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of Belfast City Council, the NI Housing Executive, Hannahstown Credit Union, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

"I want to thank local families and businesses for their ongoing support and contributions which are vital to keeping the event running year after year."