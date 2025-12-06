THE Community Rescue Service will host their annual Beacon of Hope gathering at Belfast Castle Gardens this weekend.

The event on Sunday evening from 7-8.30pm will be a remembrance and reflection for our loved ones who are no longer with us.

The Community Rescue Service invites everyone to join them to come together to remember, reflect, and find solace in shared memories.

Commemorative candles will be supplied during the evening of quiet reflection and moments of remembrance.

Seating will also be provided for those who need it.

The CRS is a charity rescue service that operates in communities across the North providing much-needed support to help find missing people and those who have been injured or become stranded in difficult to reach places. It is run entirely by volunteers who give up their time to help others.

RSVP by private message to the Facebook page here is recommended but not required.