RESIDENTS in the upper Falls area got a welcome boost last week as Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins paid a visit to assess a number of long-standing road safety concerns across the district.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Aisling Reilly MLA and some local Sinn Féin councillors walked the Minister through several hotspots that have been causing real concern for people in the area.

Top of the list was the urgent need for a safe pedestrian crossing at Mount Alverno Garage, an issue that’s been highlighted repeatedly following recent road traffic incidents.

The Sinn Féin representatives also pressed for increased safety measures in Black Ridge, where residents have been calling for action to slow traffic and protect children in the area. Safety concerns in Britton’s Drive were also raised including the need for improved speed humps and stronger traffic calming measures. The Minister also recognised the efforts of local residents who recently submitted a petition calling for increased traffic calming in the area.

Another major concern discussed was the junction at the Andersonstown/Glen Road roundabout, described on the day as a “huge safety issue” due to heavy traffic and poor visibility. Those at the meeting made clear that meaningful changes here would make a noticeable difference for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Speaking after the visit, Aisling Reilly MLA said the engagement was “very positive” and welcomed the Minister’s willingness to see the issues at first-hand.

“It means a lot for residents to know their concerns aren’t just sitting in an email chain somewhere, they’re being heard on the ground,” she said.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work hard to deliver safer roads and streets for everyone in our community.

"The visit marks a step forward in ongoing efforts to secure safer streets across West Belfast and we will keep pushing until real improvements are delivered."