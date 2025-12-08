A NEW outdoor youth sanctuary and sensory garden has been opened in the Ballymurphy area by pioneering Irish language youth and community organisation Glór na Móna.

The project was developed as a result of a unique partnership between the Queen's University Business School, who brought 300 post graduate students to take part in hands-on building work over a five-day period back in September, and the the Sólás na nÓg youth project at Glór na Móna which provides bespoke informal support to young Irish medium children and young people with additional learning, physical, social, emotional and behavioural needs.

The students were joined by volunteers from Glór na Móna, Gáirdín an Phobail and a diverse range of local people including refugees and asylum seekers who put their shoulders to the wheel in support of an ambitious building project.

In recent weeks the Gairdín an Phobail and Glór na Móna activists put the finishing touches to the project. The project which includes stimulative recreational and play areas, sensory spaces and community garden space for growing food was co-designed with young people from the Sólás nan Óg project who chose to name the space ‘Tearmann Ériu’ in honour of Ireland’s mythological Queen of land sovereignty.

Speaking at the launch, Sólás na nÓg co-ordinator Padraigín Nic Mhathúna said: "Hundreds of young people and families come to Glór na Móna every week and we have to care for them in overcrowded huts which are supposed to be temporary. Currently our young people with additional learning needs are forced to use a storage closet in a temporary mobile as a sensory room as we campaign to fundraise for our long-term mission for a purpose-built youth and community hub, Croí na Carraige.

"Our response to the deficit in space has been to do what we can with what we have and get our kids outside and connected more with the natural world around us. This project, which was supported by colleagues from our local community garden, Gáirdín an Phobail, will provide a massive relief and joy for our young people."

Professor Simon Teasdale from Queen's University added: "It was a real honour to be asked to come to West Belfast to speak at the official launch of Tearmann Ériu. This project exemplifies the power of collaboration between education and community. We built connections, confidence, and with a deeper understanding we can play in shaping society for the better. Sólás na nÓg’s vision and ambition inspired us all.”

Seán Mac Bradaigh from Gairdín an Phobail said: "For years we have been working with local schools and youth clubs, training the next generation how to grow sustainable food and protect our fragile ecosystems. The young people of Sólás na nÓg recently built their own garden with our support and are really inspired by the urgent climate crisis.

"We have brought people from all walks of life together to do something positive – to build top class facilities which is essentially an outdoor youth sanctuary and climate resilient sensory garden which will help us respond to the challenges of climate change."