A NORTH Belfast school has paid tribute to a colleague and friend following his passing.

Colm Hackett, a Moving Image Arts Technician at Hazelwood Integrated College passed away suddenly on St Stephen's Day.

In a statement, the school said: "It is with great sadness that Hazelwood Integrated College shares the news of the sudden passing of our colleague and friend, Colm Hackett, our Moving Image Arts Technician.

"Colm served the school with dedication from 2008, supporting staff and students across the school community. During his time at Hazelwood, the school became a centre of excellence for digital arts and creativity.

"Colm was known for his dry wit, his quiet professionalism, and his willingness to support colleagues across many departments.

"Colm will be remembered with great fondness and respect by staff, students, and the wider school community.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and friends at this very difficult time."

Colm's funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 31 with 11am Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.