A WEST Belfast pastor has paid tribute to his wife who died on Christmas Day.

Jack McKee said his wife Kathleen passed away on Thursday evening at around 10pm after suffering a period of ill-health.

The couple were instrumental in setting up the New Life City Church on Northumberland Street in 1993.

After growing up in Ballymurphy in a non-religious household, Pastor McKee went to Bible school in England before becoming a pastor of two Co Down churches. He returned to Belfast three years later as pastor in Ballysillan.

He also bought the former Stadium Cinema on the Shankill Road and established several youth clubs and programmes.

The Elim pastor had been shot at by the IRA and had his car blown up by loyalist paramilitaries as well as receiving numerous death threats over the years.

In 2017 Mr McKee received an MBE for his service to the community.

On Christmas night he made the announcement that his wife had died after being able to leave hospital last week.

“After a few good days at home, things began to turn. The past weekend was very difficult,” he said.

“We were told she would not be with us for Christmas. However, she remained with us, making it possible for us to have a great day together as a family.

“The home was buzzing throughout the day and tonight, but around 10pm, Kathleen finally left us.

“There have been many tears and much brokenness, but that's the price of love, and we were so thankful that she stayed with us until Christmas was over.

“As a family we want to thank everyone for your amazing support, for your love and prayers that have helped sustain us, thankful for an incredible church family, and thankful to God who has walked with us during these difficult weeks.

“I thank God for blessing me with an amazing wife. We've been through much together, held together by our love for each other and our love for God, but this is not the end.

“Goodnight Kathleen. We will certainly be seeing you in the morning.”

A service of celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at New Life City Church on Monday, January 5 at 10.30am before a short burial service at Roselawn Cemetery at 1pm.