A NEW social housing scheme in Dunmurry is nearing completion with Clanmil Housing Association set to deliver 43 energy-efficient homes in what is being hailed as Ireland’s first all-electric social housing development.

The Kingsway project is due for completion in the early months of the new year and forms part of Clanmil’s drive to meet green energy targets.

The development features high-grade insulation and a state-of-the-art all-electric heating system designed to significantly reduce utility costs for incoming tenants, a welcome boost as many households continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

Local Sinn Féin representatives visited the site this week, meeting with Clanmil staff and the project’s developers to review progress and discuss how the new homes will help alleviate housing pressures in the Dunmurry area.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said the development would provide a vital lifeline for families in urgent need of housing.

“We look forward to seeing these apartments completed and welcoming the new residents once they move in,” she said.

“This project will deliver 43 new social homes — a mix of 10 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments — providing much-needed housing for those living in housing stress.

"We will continue to liaise with Clanmil and do our best to support all our constituents, including the new tenants who will be moving into the Kingsway development in the new year.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also welcomed the progress after touring the nearly completed development.

“The building was very impressive, and hearing that it will be highly energy-efficient helping to significantly lower costs for residents is fantastic news,” he said.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, this is much-needed support for new tenants. It is great to see this development in the Dunmurry area with a mix of apartment sizes, and I look forward to visiting again when the development opens next year.

"The Kingsway scheme will make a meaningful contribution to reducing local housing waiting lists while setting a new benchmark for sustainable social housing design.

Jan Sloan, Executive Director of Development and New Business for Clanmil Housing, said: “As there are now more than 49,000 people waiting for a social home in Northern Ireland, including over 8,000 people in Belfast, we hope that these new apartments will go some way towards helping to address the urgent need for good homes.

"We are looking forward to handing them over to new customers in early 2026.”