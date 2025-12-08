WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed progress on plans for a dedicated Mother and Baby Unit in the North.

A dedicated Mother and Baby Unit would allow mothers receiving specialist postpartum mental health care to remain with their babies during treatment.

Ms Flynn, who has been working closely with health officials to secure the unit received an update this week from Health Minister Mike Nesbitt following an Assembly question.

The Minister confirmed that work on the project is moving forward, with interim measures expected to be introduced once ongoing scoping exercises are completed.

The Department of Health has stated that officials are currently examining core requirements for the interim unit, including feasibility, refurbishment needs, staffing, revenue implications and wider clinical considerations.

Minister Nesbitt has said he expects to receive a full briefing on the outcome of this work “imminently".

He emphasised that the Mother and Baby Unit is being treated as a priority “to ensure that mothers requiring specialist mental health inpatient care can access safe and appropriate services as quickly as possible, whilst keeping their baby with them".

Ms Flynn said the update “is an important step forward for women and families across the North who have long campaigned for proper perinatal mental health provision".

She added that she will “continue working with the Department to ensure the unit is delivered without delay".