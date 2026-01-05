A WEST Belfast man has challenged himself to visit every country in the world.

Michael Magee from the Glen Road has been to 51 countries so far, out of 195.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Michael said he was inspired by his father and the people he met in Syria.

"I have a lifetime goal to go to every country in the world," he explained.

"Two years ago I was in Syria and surrounded by people who had been to so many countries and I decided I wanted to try and visit every country in the world.

"My father was a sailor and saw a lot of the world so I think from a young age I always had a bit of adventure and desire to travel in me."

Some of the countries Michael has been to so far include Iraq, Syria, Turkmenistan, Somalia, Belarus and Afghanistan.

"My favourite countries in terms of people have been Japan and Syria. Italy has the best cities and Iceland for the best natural scenery," he added.

"The most magical experience was in a country called Mauritania in north Africa, riding the Iron Ore trains. They are open-air trains that ship iron ore dust through the desert during the night.

Michael Magee onboard a Iron Ore Train in Mauritania

"I got caught in an earthquake in Taiwan so that was quite memorable but I wasn't injured so it was fine.

"It has been a busy December for me. I was in Afghanistan and Sweden and I left for Cuba on Saturday past.

"I work full-time so I have to be strategic in planning my travels. I try and make the most of long weekends and stuff.

"There are some places I can't go at the moment. North Korea are currently not letting tourists in but I am hoping to go there when I can. Haiti and Sudan would also be too dangerous to go to at the moment.

"I also like to do some physical challenges every year. Next year I am hoping to swim the English Channel from Dover to Calais."

You can keep up to date with Michael's travels on his Instagram page @mageem95.