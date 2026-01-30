AN Ardoyne woman has hit out at the Housing Executive after work that was started on her home was left untouched for days.

Eileen Doyle from Northwick Drive contacted the North Belfast News regarding a Housing Executive kitchen and bathroom replacement scheme, which started on Monday.

Eileen says she has been "left in limbo" with no further work having been carried out, leaving her without a kitchen and proper bathroom.

"I first heard last summer that I would be getting the work done," she explained "They came out on Monday and started the work. No one has been back since.

"The house has been left in a mess. None of my items were covered and there is dust everywhere. There are holes in the ceiling and all.

"It is meant to take three weeks to complete but it will be longer at this rate.

"I have heart problems and anxiety. I can't be dealing with this.

Anthony McKenna, Housing Executive Area Manager for North Belfast, said: “Our contractor has spoken to the tenant’s family to ensure them that any remaining work will be undertaken as a priority.”