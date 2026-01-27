A MAN in his late 30s has been taken to hospital after he was shot once in each leg in Ardoyne.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident close to Strathroy Park at around 8pm on Tuesday night.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “I condemn this attempted murder. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“I call on anyone with any information whatsoever to bring it forward to the police.”

SDLP North Belfast Councillor Carl Whyte added: “The shooting of a man in North Belfast tonight must be strongly condemned. This will have caused much concern and upset in the local community and left the victim with potentially serious injuries.

“The days of gunmen roaming our streets must be consigned to the past. There can be no justification for the use of barbaric violence of this nature.

“It is deeply concerning that those behind this attack are in possession of a deadly weapon and it must be seized and taken out of circulation before anyone else is hurt. I would ask anyone with any information to come forward to police.”

Detective Sergeant Long said: “Just before 8pm, we received a report that our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were attending to a man with gunshot wounds in the Strathroy Park area of the city.

“The man, aged in his late 30s, was shot once to each leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Although his injuries are, thankfully, not likely to be fatal, they are severe and will no doubt leave him with lasting physical and emotional trauma.

“Officers remain at the scene tonight, carrying out enquiries. Local residents will notice a heavy police presence in the area.

“This attack has caused fear and disruption in the very community those responsible for this criminal act claim to protect.

“There is no justification for this violence. Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1609 27/01/26.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the area.”

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."