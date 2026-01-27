ARDOYNE Youth Club has been forced to close after part of the roof blew off due to the impact of Storm Chandra.

Heavy winds overnight on Tuesday have had a devastating impact on the already dilapidated building.

As well as the damaged roof, there is also water damage inside due to leaks in the ceiling, with the Core by Chloe gym premises at the top of the building most affected.

The Core by Chloe gym

Joe McNeill, senior leader at Ardoyne Youth Club, says the impact will be felt by hundreds of local young people.

"We will be closed tonight. The roof has blown off our building with the storm damage," he said. "This will impact the service we can deliver to children and young people most in need.

"My worry is that the winds keep up and further damage is caused to the roof, then the building is simply not safe for our young people.

"Back in 2013 and again in 2019 and 2022, there was a business case done. People in power understand how bad this building is. They knew something like this could happen and yet we have never been given the funding for a new building.

Ardoyne Youth Club

"I will have to carry out a risk assessment tomorrow. Today was about putting buckets down for the leaks and phoning the insurance company and stuff.

"We will have to assess when we can have young people in again. We have around 200 children, young people and adults in through the doors daily so it will affect so many people who rely on our services."