MYSTERY surrounds an advertising van that has been driving around Belfast today with the slogan 'Report Fenian Activity' on the side and rear.

Readers spotted the van parked outside the Connolly Centre on the Falls Road and driving along Great Victoria Street in the city centre this afternoon.

The van on the Falls Road

But there's growing speculation that the van could be connected to Belfast rappers Kneecap, whose highly anticipated new album is believed to be titled 'Fenians'. Last night the band posted a short video that had the same distinctive black and red styling as seen on the van.

The van carries the message: 'Report Fenian Activity – Call the Fenian Hotline today 0800 955 1916.'

When the Andersonstown News phoned the number, the following recording is relayed in a plummy English accent: "Hello, you're through to the Fenian hotline. If you're calling to report Fenian activity, thank you. His Majesty extends his gratitude, discreetly of course.

"After the tone, please leave your message. Please don't include names, phone numbers or exact addresses. Just a general description of what you have seen or heard.

"If you would like a format, begin with 'I wish to report...'

"Thank you for your service for King and country."