MCD Productions and Shine – the team behind the iconic Belsonic and Custom House Square concerts in Belfast – are teaming up with Féile an Phobail to stage a programme of headline outdoor concerts at the Falls Park this summer, as part of the Féile an Phobail festival.



Féile is Ireland’s largest community festival, encompassing a broad range of arts and cultural events, as well as live entertainment.



Kevin Gamble, Director of Féile an Phobail said: “We look forward to continuing to scale up our existing offering at Féile, and teaming up with the team behind some of the largest concerts in Ireland to provide yet more high quality entertainment to audiences in Belfast and nationwide."



Alan Simms, Managing Director of Shine added: “The Falls Park is a tremendous concert site with a strong history of staging major events and has huge potential. We have a long term plan to develop with Féile an Phobail an annual programme of internationally renowned musical acts.”

The Falls Park has become the leading outdoor concert venue in the city

Further announcements are due in the coming weeks.

This year's Féile an Phobail takes place from July 24- August 9.