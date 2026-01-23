THE 'Fenian' advertising campaign that had all of Belfast talking yesterday has now spread to London.



Yesterday we reported that a van was driving around Belfast with the slogan ‘Report Fenian Activity’ on its side and rear. Readers spotted the van on the Falls Road and Belfast city centre on Thursday afternoon.



It's widely believed the van is connected to Belfast rappers Kneecap, who have a new album coming out, but we've not been able to confirm that.



Now a reader in London has sent us this photo of an ad pasted on to a hoarding in the English capital in the same font, style and colour as the Belfast advertising van, emblazoned with the word 'FENIAN' above a satirical dictionary definition.



Defining the modern term for the word, it reads: "Member of a secret socialist society of sound c**ts active globally' and adds: "A derogatory term for an Irish nationalist – 'You Fenian c**t.'"