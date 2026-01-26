SCHOOLS across Belfast have closed on Tuesday due to Storm Chandra.



Overnight brought heavy rain and strong winds. There is an amber warning for wind on Tuesday from 5am until 9pm and a rain warning will come into effect at midnight, which could lead to flooding.



Belfast City Council has also made the decision to close parks, playgrounds and pitches on Tuesday.

Schools closed include St Dominic's Grammar School, Rathmore Grammar School, Bunscoil Phobail Feirste, Holy Evangelists, Edmund Rice College, John Paul II Primary School and Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh. You can check the full list here.

Queens University Belfast and Stranmillis College University have closed their campus sites. Classes will be moved on line, and staff will be available for assistance.

Belfast Met have also closed all campuses.

Meanwhile, the public are reminded that strong winds could lead to power cuts, damage to buildings, fallen trees, spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas, as well as disruption to travel including public transport, ferries and flights.

Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible especially along the Co Down coast including along the Ards peninsula, Warrenpoint to Rostrevor and Newcastle to Kilkeel.

Traffic disruption is possible so the public are advised to plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/heavy-rain-weather-warning-advice-and-information.

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear in the event of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

From this morning, Tuesday, road-users are advised that lane 2 of the M1 westbound at Sprucefield, junction 7, is currently flooded due to the storm. Please take care and avoid the area if possible.