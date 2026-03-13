SINN Féin's education spokesperson has called on the Education Minister must do more to support the growth of Irish-medium education.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan was speaking as new figures released by the Department of Education show a significant rise in the number of pupils attending Irish-medium schools over the past 25 years.

Figures show that in 2001-2002 there were 1,602 pupils attending Irish medium education. Today that number has risen to 7,811. That breaks down to 1,009 children in pre-school; 4,731 primary school pupils and 2,071 post-primary.

While back in 2001/02 there were 36 Irish medium settings, today that number sits at 62.

“Everyone involved in the growth of Irish-medium education, including teachers, pupils and parents, should be extremely proud,” said Mr Sheehan.



“The rapid rise of Irish-medium education reflects a societal shift and an increased demand for An Ghaeilge, and the vibrancy it brings to our communities.



“But this increase has also brought challenges, including a lack of adequate accommodation and appropriate curriculum resources.



“I am bringing forward a law which will help ensure there are enough staff to support this growth, but the Education Minister must also step up and properly invest in Irish-medium education," he added.

With only two post-primary Irish-medium schools in the North, the sector is in need of further expansion.

Maria Thomasson, CEO of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, the representative body for the Irish-language medium education sector, said: "No child should have to embark on such a fulfilling and enriching educational adventure in pre-school and then have to turn to English-medium as they leave primary, which is unfortunately the case for a lot of our pupils."