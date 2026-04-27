SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has told the party’s Ard Fheis that referendums on Irish unity can be held as early as 2030.

Speaking at the ICC in Belfast, Ms McDonald said that with the thirtieth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on the horizon in two years’ time, that the conversation on Irish reunification is underway.

“We can achieve unity referendums by 2030. But preparations must happen now," she said.



“Sinn Féin will bring forward legislation before the summer compelling the Irish government to publish a green paper – a detailed discussion on the process of Irish unity. And to convene a series of all-Ireland Citizens Assemblies to advance the discussion, the sharing of ideas, and planning for constitutional change.



“Keir Starmer and the British government cannot hold back progress. Cannot stop the march of this nation. They must honour their obligations to hold a unity referendum.



“But today, the biggest barrier to planning for unity is the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government. They days of saying ‘yes to unity but not now’ must end. They must do what’s right for Ireland.”

Ms McDonald also told delegates that “our brightest and best emigrate when Ireland has never been wealthier”.



Ms McDonald said that young people have been let down again and again by the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael government. Unable to afford a home of their own, young people are heading to Australia and Canada “not for adventure only, but to secure the basics of a decent life,” she added.



“We can not allow Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael the parties of boarded-up homes, rip-off rents, sky-high house prices, of chronic homelessness robbing families of dignity, children of childhood – we can not, we will not allow them to prevail.



“Their housing policy is for big developers, vulture funds and corporations. We need a housing plan for workers and families. That means cutting rents and an emergency ban on rent increases.



“Getting thousands of derelict homes back into use. Building homes that working people can actually afford.



“I want every young person to know – we’re not giving up. We hear you. We have your backs. You deserve your chance. So, we will keep working for that day. For your day. Our day.”